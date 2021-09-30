Man Charged With Kidnapping Area Woman From Hotel At Gunpoint, Police Say

A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman from an area hotel at gunpoint.

Christopher Reed, age 41, of San Antonio, Texas, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 27, after police responded to the Rodeway Inn on Forest Hill Drive in the town of Ulster for a report of a woman taken at gunpoint.

An investigation revealed that Reed had displayed a weapon while demanding the woman get into the vehicle with him, according to Chief Kyle Berardi, of the Ulster Police.

As a result, a county-wide notice was put out attempting to locate Reed's vehicle, Berardi said.

A short time later, the vehicle, driven by Reed was located by the New York State Police on Route 28 in the town of Kingston, and the woman was located in the vehicle unharmed, Beradi said.

Upon being taken into custody, Beradi said Reed was found to be in possession of two illegally possessed handguns, one being reported stolen out of Texas.

Reed was charged with:

Kidnapping

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of stolen property

Menacing

He was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

The Ulster Police was assisted by:

New York State Police

Ulster County Sheriff’s Office

Kingston Police Department

NYC Department of Environmental Protection Police

New York State Forest Rangers.

