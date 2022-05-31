Man Charged In Stabbing Death Of Hudson Valley Woman, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with the stabbing death of an area woman.

The murder took place in Dutchess County in the town of Wappinger around 5:40 p.m., on Sunday, May 29.

Paul J. Senecal, age 38, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Tuesday, May 31 in connection with the stabbing death of Melanie Chianese, age 29, of the town of Wappinger, said Capt. John Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

The murder was discovered when sheriff's deputies responded with state police to a home on Scott Drive in the town of Wappinger for a report of a woman being injured, Watterson said.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that Chianese had suffered from stab wounds and was seriously injured. Chianese was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital where she died from her injuries, Watterson said.

The initial investigation led to the identification of Senecal in connection with the incident, and he originally fled the scene however was later located in the city of Poughkeepsie, Watterson added.

Further investigation by detectives led to him later being arrested and charged with Chianese’s death, he said.

Chianese and Senecal were known to each other, and the motive for the incident is still under investigation, Watterson added.

Senecal has been charged with murder and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

If anyone has any information about this case they are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 845-486-3820, or the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 845-486-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com.

All information will be kept confidential.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by:

New York State Police

Town of East Fishkill Police

The city of Poughkeepsie Police

Town of Poughkeepsie Police,

Town of Hyde Park Police

Town of Wappinger EMS.

