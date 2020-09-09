Man Charged In Death Of Area Resident Fled Crash Scene, Prosecutor Says

A 37-year-old man has been charged in the death of a Northern Westchester man who was struck on the shoulder of the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

Roberto Sandoval-Guerrero, of Toms River, New Jersey, was charged with vehicular homicide, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Daniel Cintron, 50, of Ossining, had been involved in a minor crash late Saturday, Sept. 5, with a car driven by Frank Puglisi, 21, of Staten Island before a third vehicle struck both of them along the side of the parkway, Billhimer said.

Cintron and Puglisi had gotten out of their vehicles to inspect crash damage when they were struck by Sandoval-Guerrero's 2002 Mercury Mountaineer, Billhimer said.

The Mountaineer struck Puglisi in the left arm and threw Cintron into the parkway's southbound lanes, the prosecutor said. Cintron was run over by passing traffic, he said.

Sandoval-Guerrero abandoned his SUV and fled on foot, Billhimer said.

Sandoval-Guerrero was eventually found by police near Route 9 and Church Road in Toms River, and taken into custody. Billhimer said.

Cintron was pronounced dead at the crash scene about 11:15 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.

Puglisi suffered moderate injuries, troopers said.

Sandoval-Guerrero also was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, causing death or injury while driving with a suspended license, assault by auto and resisting arrest, Billhimer said.

Sandoval-Guerrero was not hurt, troopers said. He was being held in Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.