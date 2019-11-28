Man Charged In Armed Robbery At Wendy's In Area

A man is behind bars after being identified as the suspect who allegedly was involved in an armed robbery in the area, police said.

Orange County resident Daniel Webster, 44, of Middletown, allegedly walked into Wendy’s on Route 211 East in Wallkill at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6, brandishing a handgun and demanding a manager open the restaurant’s safe, the Town of Wallkill police said.

It is alleged that Webster took an unknown amount of cash after making the threat and took off, prompting a police investigation.

According to police, the investigation led them to Webster, who was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Webster was charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He’s currently being held at Orange County Jail in lieu of $80,000 cash bail or $240,000 bond.

