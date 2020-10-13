Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: 26-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Rockland Crash
News

Man Breaks Into Area Home To Grope Sleeping Woman, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Jairo Gonzalez-Palma, 24
Jairo Gonzalez-Palma, 24 Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department

A man with five previous arrests over the past two years was apprehended by police after a sleeping woman awoke to find him beside her bed, with his hands under her clothes and between her legs, according to authorities.

Saugerties Police said that 24-year-old Jairo A. Gonzalez-Palma fled the scene after startling the woman awake after the September incident. 

Following an investigation, Gonzalez-Palma, identified by police as a transient Guatemalan citizen, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 8 and charged with the felony of second-degree burglary and the misdemeanor of forcible touching. 

In August of 2018, Gonzalez was arrested on two occasions for breaking into the Main Street home of his ex-girlfriend, who had a restraining order against him. On one occasion, he subjected his victim to unwanted physical contact; on the other, the same victim found him lying in her bed.

In June of this year, Gonzalez-Palma allegedly broke into the home of and argued with a victim, who he had previously been in a domestic relationship with, living on Pine Grove School Road. He accrued charges for burglary, providing police with a false name, an aggravated family offense and for breaking a court-mandated restraining order in doing so. 

The subsequent month, residents of Pine Grove School Road reportedly told police that Gonzalez-Palma had attempted to break into the home through a window. Again, he provided police with a false name. 

Gonzalez-Palma was released, per New York's bail reform laws, after his arraignment until his sentencing in the Village of Saugerties Court. 

Saugerties Police Chief Joe Sinagra said that Gonzalez-Palma's release was "another sad example of how bail reform is failing."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.