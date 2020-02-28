Man, Boy, Girl Charged In Shooting At Spring Valley Transportation Center

One man and two juveniles, including a girl, have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a man in Rockland County.

Traique Wilson, 23, of Spring Valley, along with two 17-year-old juveniles were arrested on Thursday, Feb. 27 by Spring Valley Police following that shooting that took place around 2 p.m. near the Transportation Center, said Officer Matthew Galli.

According to Galli, police responded to 1 Municipal Place in Spring Valley for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene they found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The man was transported to Westchester Medical Center where he underwent surgery, Galli said.

Thursday evening, police arrested Wilson and the male juvenile. The female juvenile was arrested on Friday, Feb. 28 in Spring Valley, he said.

Wilson is being held at the Spring Valley Justice Court lock-up pending arraignment.

The juvenile male, from Haverstraw, was in possession of a loaded gun at the time of his arrest. He will be arraigned in Rockland County Youth Court.

The female, from Spring Valley, was charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. She will also be arraigned in Rockland County Youth Court.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact the department at 845-356-7400.

The department was assisted by:

Haverstraw, Ramapo, and Clarkstown police departments,

Rockland County Sheriff's Office,

Rockland Crime Analysis Center and Intelligence Center, the New York State Police,

MTA Police,

Rockland Paramedic Services,

Spring Hill Ambulance Corps,

Rockland County Office Of Emergency Management.

