Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Here's How Many Are Still Without Power After Damaging Winds Sweep Through Area
News

Man Arrested After Holding Trump Event Without Permit In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man who held a huge re-election event for President Donald Trump was arrested for not having a permit.
A man who held a huge re-election event for President Donald Trump was arrested for not having a permit. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was arrested after hosting a large gathering of more than 1,000 at a President Donald Trump re-election event without a permit or insurance.

Paul J Senecal, 36, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested in Ulster County by the town of Saugerties Police during the gathering on Sunday, Nov. 1, said Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra.

According to Sinagra, Senecal promoted and held a mass gathering involving 1,000 plus participants at the Cantine Memorial Complex, without first obtaining a facility's user permit or liability insurance for conducting the event. 

Senecal was processed at the scene and released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.