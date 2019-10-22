Man Allegedly Had Physical Dispute With Woman With 2-Year-Old In Room

A 36-year-old Ulster County man was arrested following a physical domestic dispute while the victim's 2-year-old child was in the room.

Nathan R. DeGroat, of Saugerties, was arrested around 5:57 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 20 after police responded to a domestic dispute in Saugerties, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

Once the scene, officers determined that DeGroat had allegedly physically attacked the victim during a dispute, the chief said.

DeGroat arrested and charged with attempted assault and endangering the welfare of a child and released on his own recognizance, Sinagra said.

The court issued an Order of Protection on behalf of the victim.

