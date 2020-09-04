Man Admits To Stealing Van At Hospital In NY, Burglarizing CT Post Office

A man moved quickly after being discharged from a Manhattan hospital, stealing a van before breaking into a Fairfield County post office and attempting to steal packages.

Leon Clinedinst, 37, formerly of Ocala, Florida, pleaded guilty this week in Bridgeport Court to one count of burglary of a U.S. post office, and one count of interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle following an incident in January.

Clinedinst admitted that on Saturday, Jan. 25, after being dismissed from Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, he proceeded to steal a van from the hospital’s garage and drove to a Stamford post office.

Prosecutors said that after Clinedinst entered the post office through a mail chute, which had been closed at the time, triggering a security alarm.

Upon arrival, police said that officers found Clinedinst fleeing the front entrance with a large rolling bin filled with unopened packages.

Clinedinst was taken into custody, where it was determined that he was in possession of several keys belonging to the post office.

The investigation also found that Clinedinst had a second large rolling postal bin filled with packages prepared to steal, and he did damage to the building’s video surveillance system.

When he is sentenced Clinedinst will face up to 15 years in prison. He’s been detained since his arrest in January.

