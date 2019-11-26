Man Admits To Sexually Abusing Child At Area Restaurant

A 40-year-old who was to stand trial for sexually abusing a child pleaded guilty just as proceedings were about to begin.

Segundo Nicolas Sanchez Gillen, of Ossining, pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a child, just as pretrial hearings were underway on Monday, Nov. 25 in Westchester County Court, District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., announced on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

As part of the plea, Gillen admitted under oath that he subjected a child under the age of 11 to sexual contact at an Ossining restaurant on Feb. 19. He was arrested by police following an investigation on April 24.

Gillen is scheduled to be sentenced on March 10 next year.

