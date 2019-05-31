Man Admits To Forcible Touching Of Teenage Girl In Area

A Wallkill man pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of forcible touching of a teenage girl.

At the time Joseph Retherford, 38, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, May 29, he admitted that on December 28, 2018, he forcibly touched the sexual or other intimate parts of a teenage girl for the purpose of gratifying his sexual desire, while the victim was a passenger in his vehicle, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

Retherford is scheduled to be sentenced on August 28, he will also be required to register as a sex offender, the DA's Office said.

Hoovler thanked the Wallkill Police Department for their investigation and the arrest of Retherford.

“Children are the most innocent of victims,” said Hoovler. “We can only hope that this disposition, which spares the victim from having to testify, brings some measure of closure to the victim and the victim’s family."

