Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

Man Admits To Forcible Touching Of Teenage Girl In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Wallkill man pleaded guilty to forcibly touching a teenage girl.
A Wallkill man pleaded guilty to forcibly touching a teenage girl. Photo Credit:

A Wallkill man pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of forcible touching of a teenage girl.

At the time Joseph Retherford, 38, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, May 29, he admitted that on December 28, 2018, he forcibly touched the sexual or other intimate parts of a teenage girl for the purpose of gratifying his sexual desire, while the victim was a passenger in his vehicle, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

Retherford is scheduled to be sentenced on August 28, he will also be required to register as a sex offender, the DA's Office said.

Hoovler thanked the Wallkill Police Department for their investigation and the arrest of Retherford.

“Children are the most innocent of victims,” said Hoovler. “We can only hope that this disposition, which spares the victim from having to testify, brings some measure of closure to the victim and the victim’s family."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.