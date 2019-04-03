Man Admits To Fatal Stabbing In Area

An Orange County man pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the 2018 stabbing death of another man during a party.

Samuel Del Cid Hernandez, 31, of Monroe, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, April 2, for the October 2018 stabbing death of 25-year-old Louis Rivera in a hallway outside Hernandez’s apartment, said Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Hernandez will be sentenced to 24 years in state prison, and five years post-release supervision, when he is sentenced on June 6, the DA's Office said.

Prosecutors had argued that on the evening of October 12 into October 13, 2018, Hernandez and several other people, including Rivera, were drinking at Hernandez’s apartment. At some point during the evening, words were exchanged between Hernandez and Rivera, and a physical altercation occurred between Rivera and a third partygoer, the DA's Office said.

Rivera then left the apartment and went into the hallway outside. Hernandez took a knife from the kitchen and followed the victim into the hallway, where he stabbed the victim multiple times, killing him. Hernandez is alleged to have later discarded the knife, the DA's Office said.

Hoovler thanked the Village of Monroe Police Department and the New York State Police for their efforts in the investigation of the case.

“Unfortunately, it’s all too often that we hear of tragedies when people drink to excess, arm themselves, and injure or kill their friends during arguments,” said Hoovler. “Weapons and alcohol are never a good combination. My deepest condolences go out to the victim’s family."

