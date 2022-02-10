Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Man Admits To Assaulting Police Officer In Area

Kathy Reakes
Gavel
Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

An area man has pleaded guilty to assault on a police officer in connection with an incident where an area officer was seriously injured. 

Orange County resident Guy Dixon, age 38, of Port Jervis, pleaded guilty on Thursday, Feb. 10, during the jury selection phase of the trial, according to Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

As part of the plea agreement, Dixon will receive five years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision when he is sentenced in April.

The incident took place in August 2021, when Port Jervis police were called to a residence on Barcelow Street in response to a report of a domestic violence-related robbery. 

Dixon, who was alleged to have forcibly stolen the cell phone belonging to the mother of his child, yelled at and taunted the officers from the porch and vestibule of the residence. When the officers attempted to speak to him and to place him under arrest, Dixon slammed the door of the residence onto one of the police officers, causing a glass insert in the door to shatter, the DA's Office said. 

 As a result, the officer sustained serious lacerations to his hand which required immediate medical attention and surgery, the DA's Office said.

Hoovler thanked the City of Port Jervis Police Department for their investigation which resulted in the charges.

“Police officers are duty-bound to respond to calls for service that regularly place those officers in dangerous situations,” said Hoovler. “Responding to domestic violence calls is particularly dangerous. Those who cause injury to police officers who are doing the crucial job that keeps us all safe must be held accountable for their actions."

