Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Man Accused Of Assaulting 2-Year-Old Multiple Times In Area

Kathy Reakes
Stephen Drake
Stephen Drake Photo Credit: Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center

An area man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a two-year-old child on multiple occasions, causing serious injuries.

Ulster County resident Stephen Drake, 30, of Ellenville, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 30, after police responded to a home in Napanoch, on a report of the assault, said investigators from the Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center

An investigation revealed that Drake, on multiple occasions, assaulted the child, causing multiple bruising to the child’s face, back, buttocks, and both extremities, the department said.

Drake was charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Ulster County Jail. 

An Order of Protection was also issued on behalf of the victim. 

Drake is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 6. 

In addition to the abuse charges, the Child Advocacy Center also obtained a warrant for violation of parole issued by the state Department of Corrections which has been lodged at Drake.

The Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center was assisted by the New York State Police and the Village of Ellenville Police Department.

