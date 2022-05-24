Contact Us
Man, 47, Admits To Sexually Abusing 7-Year-Old At Locations In Rockland

Zak Failla
A 46-year-old Haverstraw man pleaded guilty in Rockland County Court to course of sexual conduct against a child as a felony.
With time ticking before a trial began, a 46-year-old man admitted to sexually abusing a child throughout the Hudson Valley on multiple occasions over the course of several years.

In Rockland County, Haverstraw resident Sherman Brody pleaded guilty to a felony count of course of sexual conduct against a child as prosecutors began jury selection in anticipation of an upcoming trial.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh announced the guilty plea on Monday, May 23. 

Prosecutors said that between 2017 and 2021, Brody sexually abused a minor at various locations throughout Haverstraw.

At the time the abuse began, the child was 7 years old, Walsh said.

“Heinous crimes against children are some of the most egregious offenses in our society,” Walsh added. “The plea of guilty by (Brody) today is a key step as we hold him responsible for his actions.

“We can only hope the victim in this case can recover from these horrific crimes.”

As part of the plea, Brody is expected to be sentenced in August to 14 years in state prison, followed by 10 years of post-release supervision. He will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release. 

