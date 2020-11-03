Magnitude 3.1 Quake Shakes Upstate NY

Some New Yorkers were provided with an emphatic get-out-of-bed notice of a different kind when an earthquake arrived.

The 3.1 magnitude earthquake severely shook South Glens Falls, around 6:43 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, according to the U.S. Geological Survey website.

The website shows the center of the quake as being just southwest of the village of South Glens Falls.

The shaking lasted for about four or five seconds before subsiding.

There are a number of fault lines in New York, including the Ramapo Fault zone which spans more than 185 miles in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

It is a system of faults between the northern Appalachian Mountains and Piedmont areas to the east.

