Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Lucchese Crime Family Captain From Area Admits To Murder Conspiracy

Steven Crea Jr., of the Lucchese crime family. Photo Credit: allaboutthemafia.com
A captain in the Lucchese crime family who calls Westchester home has pleaded guilty to murder conspiracy, other charges and will spend time behind bars.

Steven Crea Jr. , 46, who lives in New Rochelle, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Aug. 20 to racketeering, conspiracy, and assault. In exchange for the plea, Crea - who faced a maximum of life in prison - is expected to be sentenced to 13 years imprisonment.

Other crimes Crea admitted to included aiding and abetting, assault with a deadly weapon, ordering lower-ranking family members to murder associates and illegal gambling. He is among 19 other Lucchese family members who were arrested and charged with various crimes nearly two years ago.

In White Plains federal court, Crea admitted to his role in plotting with his father, one of the most powerful Lucchese family members, to kill an associate of the crime family following an alleged sleight. The hit was ultimately unsuccessful and the hitman, who is from Yonkers, has since reached a plea agreement.

Crea was also alleged to have a role in the death of Michael Meldish, a former leader of a gang that did jobs for the Lucchese family, though he did not admit to the killing as part of his guilty plea.

“Our client did not enter a plea of guilty to the murder of Michael Meldish because he is not guilty of that conduct. In fact, he took more time rather than enter a plea to something that is not true,” his lawyers said in a statement.

Crea is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 19. His father, Steven “Wonder Boy” Crea Sr., and ruling boss Matthew Madonna are still awaiting trial.

