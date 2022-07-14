Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice

Long Island On Alert As Brand-New Shark Bite Incident Brings Number To Six In Two Weeks

Kathy Reakes
The area where the sixth shark bite incident of the summer occurred on Long Island.
The area where the sixth shark bite incident of the summer occurred on Long Island. Photo Credit: Wikipedia, by Albert kok/Google Maps street view

Lifeguards and swimmers are on high alert after two shark bites in one day on Long Island, bringing the total number of attacks to six in two weeks.

The latest attack took place in Suffolk County at Seaview Beach on Fire Island around 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13.

Suffolk police said the Arizona man was in waist-deep water at Seaview Beach when he was bitten in the buttocks and on the left wrist.

He was able to walk out of the water, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim was transported via Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening 

Earlier Wednesday, a surfer was bitten by a shark at Smith Point Beach in Shirley, around 7:30 a.m., Wednesday, said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

The surfer was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue for treatment of injuries, Bellone said.

Bellone said the shark was most likely a tiger sand shark.

The new attacks come after a shark bit a Smith Point County Park lifeguard on Sunday, July 3 and another lifeguard was attacked in the village of Ocean Beach on Thursday, July 7.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

