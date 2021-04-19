Long Island HS Math Teacher Accused Of Having Sexual Relationship With Male Student, Police Say

A female high school mathematics teacher on Long Island has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Following an investigation by Suffolk County Police Special Victims Section detectives, Veronica Pezdan, age 28, of Holbrook, was pulled over and arrested on southbound William Floyd Parkway after she left Shoreham-Wading River High School at approximately 11 a.m. Monday, April 19.

Pezdan teaches mathematics at the school and engaged in a sexual relationship with a male student during the past two months, Suffolk County Police said.

Pezdan was charged with two counts of third-degree rape and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

She will be held overnight at the Fourth Precinct for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday, April 20.

