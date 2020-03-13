Local Store ID'd For Possible COVID-19 Exposure In Ramapo

With Rockland County now reporting nine positive cases of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19), a site for possible exposure has been released.

The site is the Prince & Princess children’s clothing store at 421 Route 59, Suite 5 in Monsey with the potential exposure occurring from Tuesday, March 10 through Thursday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert announced.

Those who were in the store during that time must quarantine must continue until Thursday, March 26, the county said.

The two new COVID-19 cases in the county are residents of the Town of Clarkstown, and one is a resident of the Town of Ramapo.

“Because we are seeing additional community spread of COVID-19 in Rockland, I am advising all residents to practice ‘social distancing,’ which means remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible,” said Ruppert.

Quarantine instructions from the Rockland County Health Department:

Stay at home

You must stay away from other people for the entire quarantine period.

You cannot go to work, school, religious services, or any other public place.

You should not have guests in your home.

As much as possible, you should stay in a specific room and away from other people in your home.

You should restrict activities outside your home, except for getting medical care.

You should use a separate bathroom, if available.

If you need to share a bathroom, you must clean the bathroom after you use it every time.

If you must be around other people, you should wear a facemask (e.g., sharing a room or vehicle).

If you need to visit a healthcare provider's office, put on a facemask before you arrive.

If you are not able to wear a facemask (for example, because it causes trouble breathing), then people who live with you should not be in the same room with you, or they should wear a facemask if they enter your room.

Food and other items that you need should be left outside your room door.

You should not share dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, or bedding with other people.

After using these items, they should be washed thoroughly with soap and water.

Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing. If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

If you feel sick, call your private physician for further guidance.

Additional guidance from the CDC on preparing your household for Coronavirus is available on the Rockland County Department of Health COVID-19 website at rcklnd.us/covid19 .

If you have any concerns about COVID-19, call the New York State Department of Health’s Novel Coronavirus 24-hour hotline at 1-888-364-3065 to speak with a NYSDOH expert who will answer questions.

