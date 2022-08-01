Local State Of Emergency Declared In NYC Due To Monkeypox Outbreak

New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a local state of emergency due to the monkeypox outbreak.

Adams issued the emergency executive order on Monday, Aug. 1.

As of Friday, July 29, 1,289 people in New York City had tested positive for monkeypox.

“New York City now has over 1,200 reported cases, approximately 25 percent of cases nationally, and we are continuing to see the numbers rise," Adams said. "This order will bolster our existing efforts to educate, vaccinate, test, and treat as many New Yorkers as possible and ensure a whole-of-government response to this outbreak."

The news comes after the New York City Health Department declared monkeypox a public health emergency on Saturday, July 30.

On Friday, July 29, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an executive order declaring a State Disaster Emergency in response to the ongoing monkeypox outbreak.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of monkeypox can include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Respiratory symptoms, such as sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough

A rash that may be located on or near the genitals and could also be on areas such as hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth

