Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

Loaded Handgun, Stolen Car, Recovered By Police After Chase In Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Two from Long Island were arrested by Westchester County police officers after a chase that took them through parts of Connecticut.
Two from Long Island were arrested by Westchester County police officers after a chase that took them through parts of Connecticut. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

Two suspects from Long Island took police in Westchester on a wild chase through the Hudson Valley and Connecticut before crashing and being busted with an illegal, loaded handgun, authorities announced.

At approximately noon on Wednesday, Dec. 22, the Westchester County Police Headquarters broadcast an alert regarding a stolen vehicle was traveling north on Interstate 684.

New York State Police troopers were able to locate the vehicle and attempted to stop it, however, the driver failed to comply.

A Westchester County Police Aviation Unit helicopter and a county police officer joined the state police in following the vehicle onto I-84 and stopped the pursuit when the vehicle entered Connecticut.

According to a county police spokesperson, officers located the vehicle a short time later as it was traveling south on I-684 and again attempted a traffic stop with state police troopers.

Police said that the driver continued south on I-684 and onto the Hutchinson River Parkway, where the vehicle crashed near the I-287 interchange in Harrison.

Both men jumped out of the car and ran off, but were apprehended after a foot pursuit.

Angel Vasquez, age 18, and Saevian Watts, age 20, both Suffolk County residents, were charged with:

  • Criminal possession of stolen property;
  • Criminal possession of a weapon;
  • Resisting arrest.

Vasquez, the driver, was also charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.