Little Debbie Releases Seven New Ice Cream Flavors Inspired By Snack Cakes

Here's an exciting scoop for those with a sweet tooth. Little Debbie is collaborating with Hudsonville Ice Cream to create new ice cream flavors inspired by the company's snack cakes.

Hudsonville Ice Cream announced that the new flavors will be available in Walmart stores beginning Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The company announced the following new flavors:

Oatmeal Creme Pies: Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses

Cosmic Brownies: Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces

Zebra Cakes: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl

Honey Buns: Honeybun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl

Strawberry Shortcake Rolls: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl

Swiss Rolls: Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream

Nutty Bars: Peanut butter ice cream swirled with chocolatey waffle cone pieces and a thick fudge swirl

Each pint will cost $2.50, the company said.

