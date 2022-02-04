Listeria Outbreak Linked To Dole Salads Kills Two, CDC Says

A listeria outbreak connected to Dole packaged salads is being investigated by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).

A total of 17 confirmed illnesses in 13 states have been connected to the outbreak, with two deaths being reported.

Packaged salads produced by Dole were sold and are now being recalled under these multiple brands:

Ahold

Dole

HEB

Kroger

Lidl

Little Salad Bar

Marketside

Naturally Better

Nature’s Promise

President’s Choice

Simply Nature

Products include mixed greens, garden salads, Caesar kits, and many other types of salads in bags or clamshells

“Best if used by” dates are from 11/30/21 through 01/09/22.

Product lot code begins with the letter “B,” “N,” “W,” or “Y” in the upper right-hand corner of the package.

Throw away or return the products and clean out refrigerators or other surfaces that came into contact with them, the CDC said, noting that, "Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces."

The separate recall notices list all products:

The CDC is also investigating another Listeria outbreak linked to packaged salads produced by Fresh Express. See the Fresh Express recall notice here.

