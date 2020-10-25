Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: New Tropical Storm Zeta Expected To Become Hurricane In Days: Latest Projected Path
News

Listeria Outbreak Linked To Deli Meats Blamed For One Death, Illnesses In NY

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A listeria outbreak linked to deli meats has sickened 10 people and is being blamed for one death, according to the CDC.
A listeria outbreak linked to deli meats has sickened 10 people and is being blamed for one death, according to the CDC. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A listeria outbreak linked to deli meats has sickened 10 people and is being blamed for one death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

All 10 patients were hospitalized, including two people in New York and seven in Massachusetts. The death occurred in Florida.

Ill people have reported eating Italian-style meats, such as salami, mortadella, and prosciutto, the CDC said, adding that people have reported purchasing both prepackaged deli meats and meats sliced at deli counters. 

The investigation is ongoing to determine if there is a specific type of deli meat or common supplier linked to illness.

For more information, check the CDC advisory here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.