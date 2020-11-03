Contact Us
Listeria Outbreak Kills Four, Sickens 36 In 17 States, Including NY

Joe Lombardi
A look at states where people have become infected.
A look at states where people have become infected. Photo Credit: CDC

A deadly listeria outbreak linked to enoki mushrooms has sickened 36 people in 17 states, including New York, with four reported deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The recalled enoki mushrooms are white, with long stems and small caps, and made by Sun Hong Foods in South Korea.

“Product of Korea” is labeled on the front of the packaging, and “Sun Hong Foods, Inc.” is labeled on the back of the packaging underneath the bar code. These products can also be identified by the UPC code: 7 426852 625810.

The CDC said it is investigating the source of origination.

Four deaths in three states have been connected to the outbreak.

Four people in New York are among the 36 nationally who have become sickened, 30 of whom have been hospitalized.

Listeria is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes that is most likely to sicken people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and their newborns, and adults aged 65 or older.

For more info, check the CDC food safety alert here.

