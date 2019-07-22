Listeria Concerns Lead To Recall Of Target, Fresh Market Salads, Sandwiches

Some salads and sandwiches sold at Target and Fresh Market are being recalled due to a potential listeria scare.

Elevation Foods announced that they are voluntarily recalling two brands, Archer Farms, and Freskt, which are sold at Target and Fresh Market nationwide.

The recalled items include egg salad, tuna salad, Thai lobster and deviled egg sandwiches that were produced on June 18. More than 1,000 cases of the recalled products were shipped to retailers nationwide.

According to the FDA, Elevation Foods identified the problem with the products after receiving positive test results for three containers of affected egg salad which were sampled and tested by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Elevation Foods is continuing to investigate potential sources of the problem.

The FDA noted that no illnesses have been reported to date. The recalled products were manufactured at Elevation Foods’ Knoxville, Tennessee facility. The company is currently working with distributors and retailers to “quarantine and recover any impacted product remaining on store shelves.”

Recalled items include:

Archer Farms-brand Egg Salad packaged in a 12-ounce clear, square plastic container, Lot Number W1906042A, Use By 12AUG2019 (printed on the side of each container) UPC 085239018682, distributed nationwide;

Freskët-brand Egg Salad packaged in a 32-ounce clear, square plastic container, Lot Number W1906042, Use By 12AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container;

Freskët-brand Tuna Salad packaged in a 5-pound white, round plastic container, Lot Number W1906054, Use By 02AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container;

Freskët-brand Thai Lobster Salad packaged in a 5-pound white, round plastic container, Lot Number W1906041, Use By 02AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container);

Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich Half Sandwich with Bacon, UPC 220505000002, distributed nationwide;

Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich on Multigrain, UPC 498780203566, distributed nationwide.

According to the FSIS, consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

"An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.”

Listeria strikes 1,600 U.S. citizens each year, killing around 260, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Most people suffer only spiking fever, stomachaches, nausea, diarrhea, and headaches.

