Lindsay Lohan's Mother Sentenced For Drunk Driving Crash In NY

Actress Lindsay Lohan’s mother Dina Lohan was unable to avoid time behind bars after admitting to driving drunk and leaving the scene of a crash on Long Island.

Lohan, age 59, was sentenced to 18 days in jail, and faces five years probation following her arrest last year.

In September, Lohan pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident without reporting it in connection to the incident outside an Outback Statehouse on Jan. 11, 2020, at the Merrick Mall in Nassau County.

In May, Lohan was indicted on charges in Nassau County.

When she was arrested, it was alleged that Lohan was found in the driver’s seat of her Mercedes-Benz with the engine on with the smell of alcohol on her breath, glassy eyes, and her speech was slurred. She also allegedly "fell on her face" while attempting to exit her vehicle.

As part of her plea, Lohan will also be required to participate in a victim impact panel and take part in an alcohol program, while her license was revoked for 18 months.

Lohan also has a prior DWI on Long Island in 2013. In that case, a judge fined her $2,600, suspended her driver’s license, and ordered her to do 100 hours of community service.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.