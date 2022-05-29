Lane Reductions, Ramp Closures Scheduled On Two Hudson Valley Roadways

There will be lane reductions and ramp closures on two of Westchester’s busiest roadways for several months as contracting crews prepare to work on a construction project in the area.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) issued an alert cautioning motorists that roadwork is scheduled to begin on the Saw Mill River Parkway and Route 119 in the Town of Greenburgh.

Closures on the parkway are expected to begin at the intersection of Route 119 beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31. The lane reductions and ramp closures are planned to last through the end of November.

According to the NYSDOT, closures are scheduled at these locations:

The northbound and southbound Saw Mill River Parkway between Exit 20 (Interstate 87) and Exit 23 (Old Saw Mill River Road) will be reduced to one lane in each direction;

The eastbound State Route 119 ramp to the northbound Saw Mill River Parkway is expected to close. Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour as an alternate;

Saw Mill River Parkway Exit 21W (State Route 119) will be closed beginning Friday, June 3.

Motorists are advised to follow the posted detours as an alternate during construction work.

