State officials have announced planned lane closures along a stretch of the Sprain Brook Parkway to facilitate roadway striping.

The New York State Department of Transportation said the single and double lane closures are set for the northbound parkway between State Route 100C and Hospital Road in Mount Pleasant.

The closures are set to take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, officials said.

