Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

Lane Closures Expected On I-684 In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
I-684 in Harrison
I-684 in Harrison Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

The New York State Department of Transportation has announced upcoming lane closures on a stretch of I-684 in Westchester County due to roadway paving. 

Two lanes are expected to close along I-684 northbound between the Hutchinson River Parkway in Harrison and Exit 4 (State Route 172) in Bedford, officials said.

The closures are set to take place each night between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Sunday, April 24, through Thursday, May 5, to facilitate roadway paving activities, according to the announcement. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.