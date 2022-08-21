Lane Closures Expected Along Busy Roadway In Area

State officials issued an alert to motorists about upcoming lane closures on I-84 in the Hudson Valley.

The New York State Department of Transportation said the lane closures will take place on stretches of the highway in Dutchess, Putnam, and Orange counties from Monday, Aug. 22, through Friday, Aug. 26, to facilitate bridge maintenance activities.

Officials said Orange County motorists should expect one lane to close on I-84 eastbound and westbound between Exit 4 (Mountain Road) in Greenville and Exit 39 (US Route 9W) in Newburgh.

The lane closure will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day, weather permitting.

Officials said motorists in Dutchess and Putnam counties should plan for a lane to close on both the eastbound and westbound sides between Exit 50 (Lime Kiln Road) in East Fishkill and Exit 68 (Interstate 684) in Southeast.

That closure will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day, weather permitting.

