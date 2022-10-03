Contact Us
Lane Closure Planned For Stretch Of Parkway In Area

Nicole Valinote
The Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon
The Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

State officials shared plans for an upcoming lane closure on a stretch of the Cross County Parkway.

Westchester County motorists should expect the left lane to close in both directions at Exit 9 (Hutchinson River Parkway) in Mount Vernon, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The lane closure will take place from Tuesday, Oct. 4, through Thursday, Oct. 6, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. to facilitate guide rail installations, officials said.

