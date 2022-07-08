Lake Welch Beach State Park Closed Due To Blue-Green Algae

A popular lake and state park in the Hudson Valley is closed due to high levels of blue-green algae.

Harriman State Park in Rockland County has closed Lake Welch Beach, the picnic grounds, and the public boat launch until further notice due to the harmful algae bloom, said officials with the state parks department.

The algae have affected all of Lake Welch, officials said.

"The closures are necessary to protect public health and safety," the department said. "Visitors should seek alternate locations for swimming and picnicking."

Blue-green algae is a type of bacteria called cyanobacteria. They are normally present in bodies of water and are common in warm climates.

Certain types of algae can produce toxins that are linked to illness in humans and animals.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms and how sick you get can vary depending on the type of exposure, the type of harmful algae or cyanobacteria that are present, and the type of toxin (poison) involved. In some cases, more than one toxin may be present. People are mainly exposed through:

Skin contact through activities like swimming

Breathing in tiny airborne droplets or mist that contain toxins

Swallowing water that contains toxins

You can also become ill eating food such as shellfish or supplements that contain the toxin, the CDC said.

Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, rash, eye irritation, cough, sore throat, and headache, and usually begin within two days after exposure, the CDC said.

