Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

Laceration, Injury Hazards Lead To Gillette Razor Recall

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Gilette is recalling more than 87,000 Venus Simply 3 Disposable Razors.
Gilette is recalling more than 87,000 Venus Simply 3 Disposable Razors. Photo Credit: Gilette

Gilette is recalling more than 87,000 razors that potentially pose a laceration risk to consumers.

The company, in an announcement by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, says a manufacturing error resulted in a misalignment of the blades, which presents a higher risk of cuts.

The recalled products include Venus Simply 3 Disposable Razor 4-packs and a Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply 3 Bonus Packs which included one free Venus Simply 3 razor. The packages carry the UPC codes 047400315358 and 047400300712.

The impacted products were sold between January and May. Consumers have been advised to “immediately stop using the razors and contact Gillette to return the razors and receive a voucher for a replacement.”

“Venus strives to ensure everyone has the best possible experience with our products. We’re disappointed to share that a temporary manufacturing issue resulted in about 500 Venus Simply3 Disposable Razors in North America being released which are more likely to cut during normal use,” the company said.

“While this is a very small amount out of over 3 million razors produced each month, we have decided to replace any potentially impacted Venus Simply3 disposable razors produced during this limited timeframe. The recall includes 87,000 packages of razors within which 500 Venus Simply3 disposable razors are estimated to be affected.”

In a statement, the company noted, “our priority is the safety and confidence of the millions of women who trust us with their personal care needs and will revisit our quality systems and procedures to maintain the highest possible standards.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.