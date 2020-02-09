Know Him? Police Asking For Help Identifying Man Wanted In $20K Smash-Grab Robbery

Police are asking the public for identifying a man in a vehicle with New York plates who allegedly smashed a display case at Kohl's and made off with $20,000 in jewelry in Fairfield County.

The incident took place around 9 a.m. on Jan. 27 at the Kohl's on Connecticut Avenue in Norwalk, said Norwalk Police Lt. Jared Zwickler.

The man fled the scene in a vehicle with New York plates.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals pictured or has information regarding the crime is asked to contact Detective Dan Fitzmaurice at 203-854-3180, dfitzmaurice@norwalkct.org , or anonymously at the Tip Line at 203-854-644.

