Know Him? Man Wanted For Vandalizing Spring Valley Church, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Know him? Police are asking for help identifying a man who damaged a church.
Know him? Police are asking for help identifying a man who damaged a church. Photo Credit: Spring Valley Police Department

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with allegedly causing thousands of dollars of damage to an area church.

The incident took place in Spring Valley, a village in Ramapo and Clarkstown in Rockland County on Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Church of St. Joseph on North Main Street, according to police.

Spring Valley police said the man, who was caught on video, caused thousands of dollars worth of damage by breaking numerous pieces of property and statues.

Another shot of the wanted man.

Spring Valley Police Department

Rockland County Executive Ed Day, who called the incident a "hate crime," said he was extremely upset to learn of the destruction and vandalism that occurred at the church.

"We must all roundly and universally condemn hatred or intolerance whenever and wherever they rear their ugly heads to ensure that Rockland County will remain a welcoming home to all our residents," Day said. 

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call (845) 356-7400 or use the department's anonymous email at tips@villagespringvalley.org reference case 21SV12159.

