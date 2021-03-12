Kia Vehicles Recalled Due To Fire Risk

Kia cautioned the owners of nearly 400,000 vehicles to park outdoors for the time being due to a potential issue that could cause them to catch fire.

The automaker announced that it is recalling approximately 380,000 vehicles nationwide due to concerns that an issue could cause a fire in the engine compartment to spark that could quickly spread.

Specifically, Kia is recalling 372,251 Sportage SUVs manufactured between 2017 and 2021, and 7,680 Cadenza sedans sold between 2017 and 2019 to fix the problem.

According to the company, a short circuit in the hydraulic electronic brake control unit can cause excessive current, increasing the risk of a fire. The recalled vehicles are not equipped with Kia's Smart Cruise Control system, officials noted.

If the problem exists in one of the recalled vehicles, the company said that tire pressure, anti-lock brake, or other warning lights may flash on the dashboard before a potential fire starts.

Owners of recalled vehicles will be notified beginning on Friday, April 30, and instructed to bring them to dealers to replace fuses in the electrical junction box to remedy the problem.

There have been no confirmed reports of crashes, fires, or injures due to the problem, according to the NHTSA in the latest recall.

According to reports, the newest recall comes after the NHTSA launched an investigation into Kia and Hyundai engine fires in 2019 when the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety filed a petition for the investigation, citing car owner complaints of more than 3,100 fires, 103 injuries, and one death.

In November last year, the NHTSA announced that both automakers were fined $137 million for taking too long to recall over 1 million vehicles with engines that can fail.

