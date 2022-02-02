Kathie Durst's Family Sues Widow Of Second Wife For Wrongful Death

The family of Kathie Durst has filed a wrongful death suit against former Westchester real estate magnate Robert Durst’s second wife.

Relatives of Durst’s first wife, whose disappearance in 1982 led to a murder indictment against him in Westchester has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against his second wife, Debrah Lee Charatan, who was named an executor of the convicted murderer’s multi-million dollar estate.

As a result Charatan stands to inherit millions of dollars from the estate, which Kathie Durst’s family claim is unfounded after she helped him avoid justice for decades for multiple alleged murders.

A lawyer for the McCormack family, Robert Abrams, told the AP that Charatan is believed to be the sole or primary beneficiary of a trust worth tens of millions of dollars as the nominated executor of Durst’s estate.

The lawsuit seeks damages topping $75,000.

Abrams stated that that the money was promised to Charatan in exchange for her help helping Durst avoid justice for his role in all three deaths.

“She will apparently seek to collect the balance of her husband’s interest in the Durst family Trusts, which we believe was promised to Ms. Charatan in exchange for helping Robert Durst evade justice in connection with the murders of Kathie, Susan Berman, and Morris Black,” Abrams said in a statement this week.

The lawsuit highlights the fact that Robert Durst was indicted in Kathie’s murder in Westchester approximately two months before his January death while he was in custody in California.

“The indictment returned against Robert Durst also independently constitutes the commencement of a criminal action against Robert Durst pertaining to Kathie’s death,” the lawsuit states. “Robert Durst murdered Kathie in South Salem, New York on January 31, 1982.”

A spokesman for the Durst family, Jordan Barowitz, called Abrams' claims "conspiracy theories.”

"Despite both the Los Angeles and Westchester County District Attorneys thoroughly debunking Mr. Abrams’ ridiculous conspiracy theories, he continues to sling false accusations based upon nonexistent evidence and imaginary witnesses.”

