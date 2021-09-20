Kale Products Recalled Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

A manufacturer is recalling bags of its kale products due to a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The Baker Farms products were distributed between Monday, Aug. 30 and Wednesday, Sept. 1, and sold in distribution centers in a number of states, including New York, the company reported on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Baker Farms said it was notified by a customer that the product tested positive for the Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections among those with weakened immune systems, young children and seniors.

The following products are being recalled:

Recalled products Baker Farms / FDA

No illnesses linked to the recalled products have been reported so far, the company said.

Customers are urged to discard the products or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

