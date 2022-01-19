Juvenile Charged For Bomb Threat At School In Area, Police Say

A juvenile has been arrested for allegedly making a series of phone calls threatening violence at an area school.

The incident took place on Monday, Jan. 10, when the New York State Police along with other police agencies, responded to the SS Seward Institute High School in Orange County in the village of Florida.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, the school had received a series of phone calls suggesting there was a threat of violence at the school.

The Florida Union Free School District implemented its lockdown and eventually evacuation procedures, Nevel said.

All students were safely accounted for and removed from the building.

Law enforcement arrived and searched the building and it was determined that the threat was not credible, Nevel said.

A follow-up investigation led to the arrest of a juvenile who was charged with falsely reporting an incident.

Agencies that assisted state police included:

Village of Florida Police Department

Warwick Police Department

Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Village of Chester Police Department

Town of Chester Police Department

Woodbury Police Department

