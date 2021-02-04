Judge Dies Days After Sentencing For Crash That Killed Two Teens In Area

The former judge who was recently sentenced for a crash that claimed the lives of two teenage boys in 2019 died just days after having his license permanently revoked.

Isaac Kantrowitz, a retired judge in Sullivan County who was charged in the June 2019 crash that took the lives of Justin Finkel, age 14, and Devin Zeninger, age 16, on June 2019, died on Thursday, April 1 at the age of 89.

Kantrowitz was sentenced on Thursday, March 25 after pleading guilty to a reckless driving charge in connection to the crash in Sullivan County in the town of Thompson.

He had faced potential jail time and permanently had his license revoked as part of the sentence.

According to reports, Kantrowitz fell ill shortly after his sentencing and he had been hospitalized before his death.

A graveside service was held for Kantrowitz on Friday, April 2 at Congregation Have Shalon in Glen Wild.

