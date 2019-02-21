Joe Scarborough Blames Trump For Domestic Terror Plot Targeting Media, Pols

MSNBC host and New Canaan resident Joe Scarborough took President Donald Trump to task during his "Morning Joe" show, blaming the commander-in-chief for the domestic terror threat that targeted media members and high-ranking Democrats.

Scarborough, a former Republican Congressman from Florida, said that the president’s words and rhetoric have encouraged some supporters to commit acts of terrorism on the show Thursday morning, Feb. 21, adding that Trump knows what he and his administration are doing.

Scarborough’s remarks came in response to the president calling the New York Times “a true ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE,” in regards the reputed “two-year war on the investigations encircling him.”

“We’ve all known that Donald Trump and his words and his attacks about enemies of the people would lead to this type of behavior,” he said. “This is now the second time that we know about, from the pipe bombs to yesterday, but yesterday was obviously far more specific, far more dangerous. And you know, it’s exactly what Donald Trump is encouraging.

“Donald Trump has been warned repeatedly that talking about enemies of the people is a Stalinist phrase, that it will encourage some of his more unhinged followers.”

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Paul Hasson was arrested late last week after he allegedly made a hit list of prominent Democratic lawmakers and outspoken members of the media, including Scarborough. Hasson was arrested last week and investigators found a cache of weapons and ammunition in his Maryland home.

Scarborough added, “at the end of the day, only tyrants use terms like ‘enemies of the people’ and Donald Trump has proven... he’s an autocrat in training. The only thing that has held him back is the United States Constitution.”

“He writes that in the morning and in the afternoon we have this conspiracy to actually kill top Democratic lawmakers who oppose Donald Trump and journalists who dare to report the truth about Donald Trump. This is pretty simple. It’s all on the president’s shoulders. It’s all the president’s fault,” he added. “And he sits there with his mouth shut, for once in his life, doesn’t say anything, doesn’t tweet anything, which, of course, makes it even more on him.”

Scarborough - who married Bronxville’s Mika Brzezinski, who co-hosts "Morning Joe" in a secret ceremony late last year - wasn’t the only person targeted on the list to speak out publicly. On “Anderson Cooper 360” on Wednesday, CNN’s Chris Cuomo said that he had fears for his family.

“This is scary,” he said. “This is something that the people who get named, we have to deal with, especially with our family because while we accept it as just the nature of the world we live in these days, my brother, this is very scary to the people and the little ones at home. So we’ve got to deal with that.”

