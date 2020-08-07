Isaias Power Outages: Latest Updates For Rockland, Orange Counties

There’s light at the end of the tunnel for Orange and Rockland county residents as utility crews continue cleaning up from the damage done by Tropical Storm Isaias.

Orange & Rockland Utilities reported on Friday, Aug. 7 that it restored nearly 80 percent of the reported outages caused by the storm, though thousands are still waiting to turn the lights back on.

According to Orange & Rockland, 12,730 of its 117,244 customers in Rockland were without power, while 5,784 of its 104,130 Orange County customers were reporting outages.

In Orange County, Central Hudson had 4,099 customers without power, and NYSEG had 13.

Orange & Rockland customers can expect complete restoration between 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8 and 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, according to the company’s website. Central Hudson expects full rectorate by noon on Saturday.

“Our crews have made tremendous progress in restoring power to our homes and businesses in the wake of a historic storm,” Ryan Hawthorne, Assistant Vice President of Electric Operations and Engineering for Central Hudson said.

“As we continue our efforts, each new repair will restore service to fewer homes and businesses, and even single homes, as crews tackle pockets of extensive damage. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to complete these restorations.”

