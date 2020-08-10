Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: 25-Year-Old Killed In Chain-Reaction, Three Vehicle Crash In Area
News

Isaias: O&R Will Reimburse Customers For Food, Medication During Outages

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Two major utility companies say they will reimburse customers for the cost of some lost items by those who endured lengthy power outages this past week after Tropical Storm Isaias barreled through the region.
Two major utility companies say they will reimburse customers for the cost of some lost items by those who endured lengthy power outages this past week after Tropical Storm Isaias barreled through the region. Photo Credit: Contributed

Two major utility companies say they will reimburse customers for the cost of some lost items by those who endured lengthy power outages this past week after Tropical Storm Isaias barreled through the region.

"Being without power, even during normal times, is a real hardship. It’s even more difficult now because of COVID-19," Con Edison said in a statement. "To help, we have expanded our claims policy for customers who lost power after the destructive tropical storm."

Con Ed customers who lost power for 48 hours or longer can request reimbursement for the cost of spoiled food, medication, or perishable commercial merchandise. A claims form to request reimbursement is available online and can be accessed here.

Orange & Rockland County Utilities says it has also expanded its spoilage claims policy so that customers without power for two full days or more can fill out a form to request reimbursement. The form is available here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.