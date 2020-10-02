Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Latest Three-Day Testing Trend For Hudson Valley; Latest New Cases By County
News

Isaias: NY State To Get $35M In Disaster Relief From Federal Government For Catastrophic Storm

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Thousands were without power nearly a week after Tropical Storm Isaias rocked the region.
Thousands were without power nearly a week after Tropical Storm Isaias rocked the region. Photo Credit: PSEG Long Island

Thousands were without power for as long as a week or more after Tropical Storm Isaias rocked the region in August.

Now, about two months later, New York State has been granted disaster assistance from the Federal government in the tens of millions.

"I spoke to the White House late this afternoon and they informed me that President Trump has reviewed the state's request for disaster assistance for the damage incurred by tropical storm Isaias, predominantly impacting Long Island," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced late Friday, Oct. 2. "The total amount of FEMA funding will be $35 million. 

"The funding will allow the state and local governments to respond to the need and storm recovery. 

"I'm grateful for the Federal assistance and the speedy resolution.

"On a personal level, it's good to hear from the White House that the President was continuing to work today (after testing positive for COVID-19).

"We once again wish him and the first lady a speedy recovery and our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.