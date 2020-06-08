Isaias New Power Outage Update: These Rockland, Orange County Communities Are Most Affected

Thousands have had power restored, but thousands more remain in the dark days after Tropical Storm Isaias wreaked havoc in the region.

Orange & Rockland Utilities is reporting 27,794 of its 117, 244 Rockland County customers are still experiencing outages on Thursday, Aug. 6, while 17,966 of its 104,130 Orange County customers remain without power.

In Orange County, 14,350 Central Hudson customers and 33 NYSEG customers are also reporting outages.

Clarkstown (9,733 outages) has the most outages in Rockland County, with more than a thousand still being reported in Orangetown (3,342), Wesley Hills (1,372), Stony Point (1,185), Chestnut Ridge (1,185), Haverstraw (1,180), and Spring Valley (1,120).

Warwick (3,073), Kiryas Joel (2,369), Monroe (1,608), Mount Hope (1,234), Woodbury (1,107), and Tuxedo (1,004) were the only Orange County municipalities reporting more than 1,000 outages.

There is no listed estimated time of restoration.

Orange & Rockland's response to the storm drew the ire of each of Rockland's town supervisors, who sent a letter to CEO Robert Sanchez calling for an internal review of their response procedures.

"The fact that more than half of your approximately 300,000 electric customers were adversely impacted by the storm speaks volumes about your lack of preparedness and the inadequacy of your response," they wrote.

"With 50,000 customers still without power as of this morning in Rockland County alone, and no estimated restoration time to speak of, we are extremely disappointed with your apparent inability to better serve our residents."

The town supervisors compared the response to Tropical Storm Isaias with that of Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

"It is incomprehensible that you would not have the wherewithal to be better prepared for a storm of this nature," they stated. "This is an issue of public safety that directly affects the well-being of our residents, and we are greatly disappointed that you have fallen short of reasonable performance standards."

