Isaias: Here's How Many Are Now Without Power In Rockland, Orange Counties

Tens of thousands in the Hudson Valley remain without power a day after Tropical Storm Isaias ripped through the region, toppling trees and power lines.

Crews worked through the night, but thousands of Orange and Rockland County residents were still in the dark as of 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Nearly half of Orange & Rockland’s customers remain without power, as the utility company responds to 2,807 outages that were impacting 122,121 of its 301,917 customers.

Orange & Rockland Utilities had 49,838 customers without power in Rockland, while an additional 25,669 were still in the dark in Orange County.

In Orange County, 31,494 Central Hudson, and 329 NYSEG customers were also still without power. According to Central Hudson, full service restoration is expected to be completed over several days, and potentially into the weekend.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

