Irate Passenger Booted From Flight To NY After Tirade Over Lap Dog (VIDEO)

An altercation over a passenger’s furry flight companion on a plane to New York led to an epic meltdown that was all caught on video and has since gone viral online.

The incident occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, on a Delta flight from Atlanta to JFK, according to a Reddit user who posted a video of the outburst.

Flight attendants reportedly asked the woman to remove her dog from her lap and place it in a pet carrier, but she refused.

The video then shows flight attendants ordering the woman off the plane, to which she is heard saying, “Oh no, no, honey we are about to fight then.”

She then proceeds to repeatedly yell and swear at the flight crew.

“I didn’t (expletive) do anything to you guys,” she yells as flight attendants attempt to remove her. “Because you couldn’t let my dog sit on my (expletive) lap.”

The woman then turns her rage on other passengers who are filming her.

“(Expletive) you. (Expletive) all of you,” she yells.

The incident escalates when another passenger shouts at the woman to get off the plane.

In response, she throws a water bottle at a passenger filming her.

“Turn your (expletive) phone off,” she yells.

A flight attendant then informs the woman, “You just struck a passenger with a bottle. No one who’s acting this way flies on a flight with us.”

The woman was eventually escorted off the plane, knocking a passenger’s phone out of their hand along the way.

Despite hitting a passenger with the water bottle, she was ultimately not arrested because the involved parties declined to press charges, the Atlanta Police Department told the New York Post.

Delta later issued a statement saying:

“Delta has zero tolerance for this kind of behavior on our aircraft and in our airports. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people and customers.”

