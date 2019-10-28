Contact Us
date 2019-10-28
Indian Point Schedules Siren Testing

Zak Failla
Indian Point Energy Center in Buchanan.
Indian Point Energy Center in Buchanan. Photo Credit: File photo

Don’t be alarmed, it’s just a test.

There will be a test of the Indian Point Energy Center in Buchanan emergency notification sirens during a regularly scheduled quarterly test of the system.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 29, officials will conduct the test, which will involve sounding the sirens at full-volume for approximately four minutes in Westchester, Rockland, Orange and Putnam counties.

Officials noted that, because this is a test, the public is not required to respond when they hear the siren.

“Please note that sirens are not a signal to evacuate,” Entergy stated. “In an actual emergency, the sirens would sound to alert the public to tune in to a local EAS radio or television station for important information and direction.”

